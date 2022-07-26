Cass County Sheriff to double down on narcotic trafficking

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Standing at the county line in Tower City in front of two deputies and a tactical pickup, Sheriff Jesse Jahner announced that Cass County will be adopting an iron fist when it comes to narcotic trafficking.

In his address, Sheriff Jahner made a promise.

“If you are a drug trafficker, trafficking narcotics into Cass County, you can expect that my deputies are going to be out on these highways at different times, doing criminal and drug intervention. In other words, we will be taking enforcement efforts to intercept these narcotics and narcotics traffickers as they come into our county”.

This comes as 19 drug-related deaths have already occurred this year in Cass County.

Sheriff Jahner says the main focus of the department will be to intercept and arrest traffickers, rather than just detain users.

