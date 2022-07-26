Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Burgum hopes to expedite federal investigation into Chinese land deal in North Dakota

(KVLY)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has called for an expedited investigation into a Chinese food company that purchased a plot of land 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Earlier this month, Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer penned a letter to the Treasury and Defense Secretaries to review Fufeng’s land deal, citing the company’s reported ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Burgum sent a follow-up letter Monday, urging federal officials to act quickly.

“We ask that this review process be completed with the utmost urgency to aid Grand Forks officials in their decision-making process and provide clarity on whether this land purchase has national security implications,” said Burgum.

If the investigation finds that the company’s Chinese ties could compromise the Air Force Base, Grand Forks city leaders could choose to nix the deal. If not, President Biden could also cancel the deal.

