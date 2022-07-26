Burgum: Bitzero to turn Nekoma pyramid into secure data center

NEKOMA, N.D. (KMOT) – Crypto mining firm Bitzero has agreed to put roughly a half billion dollars into developing a Cold War-era military installation in northeast North Dakota into a highly secure data center, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., announced Monday.

Bitzero entered into a binding agreement with the Cavalier County Job Development Authority to purchase the Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex in Nekoma, commonly known as the pyramid.

Bitzero indicated its total expected investment comes out to roughly $500 million.

In June, the company announced it had selected North Dakota for its headquarters and hub for its North American operations. The company said it plans to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state, along with other facilities.

