Burglary suspects caught in Moorhead following concerned citizen call

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Just before 4:00 a.m. this morning, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received a call from a concerned citizen who was witnessing suspicious activity at the North Star Storage facility in the 1000 block of 18 Avenue North.

The caller said a van without lights on was moving along the storage units, and they had witnessed a male entering and exiting storage units. Officers were on the scene a short time later, monitored the suspicious activity, and eventually detained the suspects.

Inside the van, officers located burglary tools and property belonging to the renters of the storage units. Locks were found to have been cut off the doors of multiple storage units.

Zachary Elstad, age 35, and Jennifer Carow, age 42, both with No Permanent Address, are facing felony burglary charges for forcing entry into storage units and taking property.

