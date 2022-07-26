Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Bakery vandalized with hate speech ahead of drag show, police say

Joseph Collins is charged with vandalism and writing hate messages at the UpRising Bakery and...
Joseph Collins is charged with vandalism and writing hate messages at the UpRising Bakery and Café northwest of Chicago.(Lake in the Hills Police Department)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CNN) – A hate crime in Illinois is forcing the organizers of a drag show to reschedule.

Joseph Collins is charged with vandalism and writing hate messages at the UpRising Bakery and Café northwest of Chicago.

In a release, Lake in the Hills police said the bakery sustained broken windows along with anti-LGBTQ graffiti that was spray-painted on the building.

The bakery had planned to host a drag show brunch. That event is now on hold while repairs are being done.

Corinna Sac, the owner of the bakery, said there are plans to go on with the drag show in the future.

The 24-year-old suspect is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackie Halvorson relives her harrowing tale from Sunday morning
Hillsboro woman speaks out after escaping from man holding her at gunpoint
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in an ATV crash that injured two people - one, seriously
Man pulls gun and grabs woman at restaurant in Hillsboro
Dallager's dog had hotspots
‘There were just rashes and bumps everywhere’: Mysterious rash on dog worries owners
Michelle Aimsback
Woman arrested for stabbing a man in the buttocks in Grand Forks

Latest News

Peytn Cromp, 17
West Fargo Police searching for runaway teen
The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Testimony to start in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook damages lawsuit
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach