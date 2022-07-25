Woman arrested for stabbing a man in the buttocks in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman was arrested for stabbing a man in Grand Forks early Sunday morning.

According to the Grand Forks Police Department, the incident happened in a park near 4th Street and Kittson Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

Authorities also say the individuals involved were all intoxicated at the time the incident took place.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the man in the buttocks with an unknown object.

Police say it’s unclear if those involved were known to each other.

