WE Fest attendees reminded of parking restrictions

The festival will open with Florida Georgia Line tonight, Dierks Bentley on Friday, August 6th...
The festival will open with Florida Georgia Line tonight, Dierks Bentley on Friday, August 6th and end with Blake Shelton on Saturday, August 7th.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - WE Fest 2022 is almost here and attendees who plan on getting there early are being reminded of parking restrictions.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and State Patrol wants to remind WE Fest attendees that no parking is allowed on Highway 59 prior to noon on August 1st.

Vehicles that arrive and park before that time will not be allowed to park on the shoulder and will be subject to removal and penalty by State Patrol. Vehicles parked along Highway 59 after noon on Monday must be parked on the shoulder. Parking is at the owner’s risk. The Department of Transportation says guests must stay in their vehicles and are not allowed to set up camps, chairs, grills, etc. outside of their vehicles.

The area will be patrolled by the Minnesota State Patrol and WE Fest Security.

