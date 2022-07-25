‘There were just rashes and bumps everywhere’: Mysterious rash on dog worries owners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman had a scary experience after she says her dog suffered from some skin issues after spending the summer days in the pool. Now, she hopes others can learn from her experience.

“She’s only six months old, she’s just a puppy,” says dog owner Brenna Dallager.

Dallager says her dog started scratching itself more than normal.

“We honestly thought it was fleas or something,” she says.

When she didn’t find any, she noticed her dog was suffering from other symptoms like a rash and bleeding.

“The next day came, and it was spreading around her neck,” says Dallager.

Her vet gave her instructions on how to maybe relieve her dog of its symptoms. But Dallager says, after things became even worse, they had to pay a visit to the vet.

“They gave her a bath to wash all the bacteria out. There were just rashes and bumps everywhere,” she says.

The vet figured out what the problem was: hotspots.

“My dog goes to the pool a lot. She lays down in it and swims,” says Dallager.

Hotspots develop when a dog isn’t dried properly.

“Her collar had all of this dried bacteria on it, and it was causing the rashes,” she says.

Her vet says they had recently seen almost a dozen more dogs with the same issue.

If your dog is a swimmer, make sure you’re drying them off after they go in the water, change pool water often, and wash their collar if it gets wet.

“It’s very, very common, but I’d never heard of it,” says Dallager.

