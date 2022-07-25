Ohio deputy killed by gunfire at mobile home park

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty after responding to a report of a person shot inside a mobile home.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah K. Burchett said the incident happened Sunday morning in Harmony Township. She identified the deputy killed as Matthew Yates, a 15-year member of the department, according to WXIX.

Harmony Township is about 40 miles northeast of Dayton, about halfway to Columbus.

Burchett provided further details in a prepared statement late Sunday. She said deputies responded to the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park after a 911 call reporting that an unknown female broke into the residence and fired five to six shots.

When deputies arrived, they attempted to check inside the mobile home and were met by gunfire. Yates was struck and went down inside the home.

Clark County Special Operations, of which Yates was a member, and several other tactical teams were called in to rescue the deputy. He was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“Please keep the Yates family in your thoughts and prayers,” wrote Burchett in the statement.

State Rep. Warren Davidson, who represents a district between Cincinnati and Dayton that includes all of Butler County and half of Hamilton County, tweeted out his condolences to Yates’ friends and family.

“My condolences and deepest sympathies for the friends and family of Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, 15-year veteran of the force, who was killed by gunfire today. Thank you to all our law enforcement who risk everything to keep our communities safe,” he wrote.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley also tweeted, “My heart goes out to the loved ones of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates who was killed tonight in the line of duty.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

