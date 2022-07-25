Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in an ATV crash that injured two people - one, seriously

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating accident involving an impaired driver, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.(MGN)
By Bree Bolin
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Troopers say 23-year-old Natasha Best of Clitherall, Minnesota, has life-threatening injuries after rolling an ATV in a ditch along Highway 210 near Battle Lake Saturday, July 23rd.

Another passenger in the vehicle, 22-year-old Luke Jacobs of Little Falls was also hurt.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kate Lehr's wish announced
West Fargo girl gets her Make-A-Wish granted
Miah Torres
UPDATE: Missing Jamestown girl found
Man pulls gun and grabs woman at restaurant in Hillsboro
Dallager's dog had hotspots
‘There were just rashes and bumps everywhere’: Mysterious rash on dog worries owners
Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets

Latest News

10:00PM Show Part 3- July 24
10:00PM Show Part 3- July 24
10:00PM Show Part 1- July 24
10:00PM Show Part 1- July 24
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday July 24
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday July 24
10:00PM Show Part 2- July 24
10:00PM Show Part 2- July 24