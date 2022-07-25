Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in an ATV crash that injured two people - one, seriously

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Troopers say 23-year-old Natasha Best of Clitherall, Minnesota, has life-threatening injuries after rolling an ATV in a ditch along Highway 210 near Battle Lake Saturday, July 23rd.

Another passenger in the vehicle, 22-year-old Luke Jacobs of Little Falls was also hurt.

