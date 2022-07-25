Contests
Man taken to hospital for injuries consistent with stabbing

Fargo PD got the call just before 9 am on Saturday.
File image
File image(KPTV)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says it received a call for service just before 9 am yesterday at the 400 block of 11 St. N.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 36-year-old man from Fargo was arrested for aggravated assault.

The case remains under investigation, and there is no more information available at this time.

