Man taken to hospital for injuries consistent with stabbing
Fargo PD got the call just before 9 am on Saturday.
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says it received a call for service just before 9 am yesterday at the 400 block of 11 St. N.
The male victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A 36-year-old man from Fargo was arrested for aggravated assault.
The case remains under investigation, and there is no more information available at this time.
