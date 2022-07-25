Local call center helps boost ND tourism

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Tourism Department receives calls from all over the world. A staff of North Dakota locals helps answer those calls and give information about the state.

Tucked away in a corner of the tourism office, Deanne is hard at working spreading the word about North Dakota and what is has to offer.

“I just have so much to talk about and share that love,” group travel marketing manager Deanne Cunningham said.

So far this year, there have been 1.4 million unique visitors to the ND tourism website, 64 million impressions to digital advertising, and 84% of users have watched the video ads till the end.

“People are interested in the messaging and the visuals that we’re putting out about North Dakota,” tourism director Sarah Otte Coleman said. Popular destinations callers want more information about are Theodore Roosevelt National Park and the International Peace Garden.

“A lot of the scenic byways and backways are getting a lot of love this year too, I think people just want to get out and experience nature,” Cunningham said.

Deanna has a special connection to her job since she grew up in Bismarck. She can add insight from her personal experiences and share her love for the state.

“It’s everything, it’s totally everything. I have traveled the whole state; I have talked with so many people,” Cunningham said.

Many visitors are interested in rural experiences, such as ranches or farms; wanting to catch a glimpse of the North Dakota life.

“So we also really encourage people to get off the main I-94 and get off and experience something that is new and unique in North Dakota,” Otte Coleman said.

North Dakota tourism also has a new chat function on its website, helping answer questions about the state.

North Dakota Tourism had a recording breaking year in 2021, both in-person and website visitors. They hope to build off of that this year.

