Hillsboro woman speaks out after escaping from man holding her at gunpoint

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Hillsboro woman is sharing her harrowing tale in hopes of empowering others after she escaped from a man police say held her at gunpoint and tried to abduct her.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Sunday, July 24 at the Subway, which is just east of I-29.

“He pulled a gun out and I cowered back in the fetal position on the ground and I said, ‘Don’t shoot me!’” Jackie Halvorson said.

It all happened in a matter of seconds— Halvorson’s life flashing before her eyes as she thought of her three kids and six grandkids she would leave behind if the man who was holding a gun to her head were to get his way.

“I just knew I didn’t want to get put in that truck. So many thoughts go through your mind. Nobody will probably ever see me again probably!” she recounted with Valley News Live Monday afternoon.

Halvorson’s Sundays are usually quiet and productive. As the one day her sub shop’s doors are closed, Halvorson’s routine for the last 14 years has been to get up early and get the place ready for the week.

“Nobody’s out and about, nobody’s walking. You don’t see any cars,” she said.

So, she says it was unusual to see someone out driving so early Sunday morning, especially because Halvorson says the man in the white truck kept circling her block and restaurant.

“But we’re in a little town. A lot of old folks like to cruise around on a nice, quiet morning so I didn’t think a whole lot of it,” Halvorson said.

Moments later, Halvorson found that same white pickup parked in her back lot as she made her way outside to wash windows. She said his windows were open, and she thought the man was waiting for her sandwich shop to open.

“I said, ‘Sorry we’re closed today.’ He just stared.” Halvorson remembered.

Halvorson says she went to the front of the building and before she knew it the man was there too. Halvorson says the man mumbled something as he walked in front of her, all while holding a large coat, which she would later find out was concealing the gun in the man’s hand.

“It happened so fast!” Halvorson said.

Begging for her life, Halvorson says the man then grabbed her off the ground pointed the gun at both her head and chest and walked her across the parking lot toward his truck.

“I didn’t want to be shot and I didn’t want to be put in that truck,” she said. “I don’t know what happened. I just went berserk. I just started kicking and flailing my arms. I don’t know how I got away from him, but I felt his arm let up and I ran. I just ran!”

Halvorson found a safe haven in the Casey’s gas station next door who helped Halvorson call police. Halvorson says she can’t thank the Traill County Sheriff’s Office enough for its quick response and reassuring her she was going to be ok.

“I just think, ‘What if he would have got me in his truck? What was he going to do with me? Where was he going to take me?’” Halvorson said.

Officers located the man shortly after. In a statement Sunday evening, Traill County officials said the man, who has yet to be identified, was ‘already under a doctor’s care,’ and has since been taken to a Fargo hospital for mental health evaluations. A report has been forwarded to the Traill County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges. Halvorson says while she’s relieved her alleged attacker is off the streets, she hopes the justice system makes sure it stays that way.

“I hope they don’t let him back in our town,” she said.

Halvorson says she wants to share her story to empower others to fight back, as well as to show bad things can happen no matter how big or small the town. But most importantly, she says she hopes her story urges everyone to pay closer attention to your surroundings.

