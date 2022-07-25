First monkeypox case found in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s the highest level of alert issued for a disease, the World Health Organization has now declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

Last week, North Dakota Department of Health announced it’s first case of monkeypox in the state. The person was suspected to be traveling out of state.

Avish Nagpal, an infectious disease physician at Sanford Health said they’ve been expecting and preparing for cases to enter the state.

“The risk factors are well known, and most people seem to be doing ok so we don’t anticipate a stress on testing capacity, we don’t anticipate a stress on hospital capacity, so I think we are in a much better place to manage this as compared to what we had with COVID or what we go through with influenza every year,” said Nagpal.

The North Dakota Department of Health said the infected person is being isolated and they are conducting close contact tracing.

Nagpal said you can contract the virus by skin on skin contact.

Symptoms to look out for include fever, sore throat, cough, rash and lesions that resemble small pimples.

Nagpal said these symptoms typically form between 2 to 3 weeks.

Monkeypox tests are available for people who have been in close contact or with symptoms, and Nagpal said results come back within one day.

He also said we are fortunate the virus already has a vaccine to prevent and treat it, but he said vaccines are given to high risk priority patients that have had close contact and symptoms due to limited supply.

“The hard work we put during COVID, kind of helped prepare this, it’s not spreading as widely as COVID did so we’ve had time on our hands and it’s not like you’re seeing numbers of 10′s of 100′s of people coming to the emergency room or walk-in clinic but sometimes it will be like one case every few days or something like that or a couple cases in a day,” said Nagpal.

He advises you seek medical attention if you have a fever and rash.

