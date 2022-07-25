Crews picking storm debris in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews will be picking up tree debris in Grand Forks left by Saturday morning’s storm.

The city is asking residents to place their items on the berm for crews to pick up. They’ll begin working in the Riverside neighborhood and make their way south. Crews will be making one pass of the entire city, which could take 1-2 weeks to complete.

Starting Monday, July 25th, drop off of storm debris at the landfill will be free for both residential and commercial haulers. The free drop off at the landfill will end on Saturday, August 6. The landfill is open for drop off Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm and on Saturday’s 8:00 am – 11:00 am.

