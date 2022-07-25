Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Crews picking storm debris in Grand Forks

City of Grand Forks logo
City of Grand Forks logo(Grand Forks)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews will be picking up tree debris in Grand Forks left by Saturday morning’s storm.

The city is asking residents to place their items on the berm for crews to pick up. They’ll begin working in the Riverside neighborhood and make their way south. Crews will be making one pass of the entire city, which could take 1-2 weeks to complete.

Starting Monday, July 25th, drop off of storm debris at the landfill will be free for both residential and commercial haulers. The free drop off at the landfill will end on Saturday, August 6. The landfill is open for drop off Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm and on Saturday’s 8:00 am – 11:00 am.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pulls gun and grabs woman at restaurant in Hillsboro
Miah Torres
UPDATE: Missing Jamestown girl found
Kate Lehr's wish announced
West Fargo girl gets her Make-A-Wish granted
Dallager's dog had hotspots
‘There were just rashes and bumps everywhere’: Mysterious rash on dog worries owners
Michelle Aimsback
Woman arrested for stabbing a man in the buttocks in Grand Forks

Latest News

The festival will open with Florida Georgia Line tonight, Dierks Bentley on Friday, August 6th...
WE Fest attendees reminded of parking restrictions
Valley News Live Weather at Noon Monday July 25
Valley News Live Weather at Noon Monday July 25
Fargo meets Japan
NDT July 25 - Fargo Meets Japan
Project Harmony
NDT July 25 - Project Harmony