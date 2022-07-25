A Bit Warmer Monday with Late Rain

TODAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures stay near average in the afternoon as highs are expected to move into the low-80s south with a southerly breeze. A few showers or possible rumbles on Monday night can’t be ruled out, mainly late after midnight. A passing cool front on Tuesday looks to cool us slightly into the 70s and 80s along with the chance of some showers or storms for the first half of our day. The front also brings continued breezy conditions shifting northwesterly.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures look to be slightly below average for this time of year, with afternoon highs warming into the 70s and 80s after starting in the 50s and 60s Wednesday morning. A few showers are possible Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies. Expect Wednesday to be the windiest day of the week with gusts 30+ mph from the northwest. Partly cloudy skies are again expected Thursday, with highs warming into the 70s for most after widespread 50s in the morning. Breezy conditions continue along with a passing shower or two.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected as we end the week. Temperatures start out in the 50s for most in the morning, before we head into another seasonally cool afternoon with 70s and low 80s Friday afternoon. Saturday warms up with an approaching warm front from the west. Expect 80s and 90s. There is a chance of thunderstorms late. The storm chance returns Sunday as the warm front continues to advance. Temperatures remain in the 80s with a few 90s south.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers or thunder late. South breeze. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of AM showers or thundershowers. Breezy NW wind. Low: 64. High: 78.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few isolated showers, mainly in the PM hours. Gusty NW winds. Low: 60. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Breezy. Low: 56. High: 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 55. High: 79.

SATURDAY: Warmer with increasing clouds. Chance of storms late. Low: 59. High: 89.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of storms. Warm. Low: 67. High: 88.

