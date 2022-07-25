Contests
Bail set at $1 million for crime spree suspect

Police say Maichael Yousa is responsible for a 25-minute crime spree involving a hit and run crash that left a man in critical condition.
Maichael Yousa, 28
Maichael Yousa, 28(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bail has been set at $1 million dollars for 28-year-old Maichael Yousa.

He is accused of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Police say he’s responsible for a 25-minute crime spree involving a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition, shots fired from a south side apartment balcony, and shots fired at police.

