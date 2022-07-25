Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Active shooter training scheduled for area schools

Active Shooter Training
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is preparing for the worst with active shooter training at area schools.

The Sheriff’s Department says it will be conducting shooter training at Kindred Public Schools and Maple Valley Public Schools in Tower City.

The training at Kindred will happen on Monday, July 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. People can expect to see more law enforcement surrounding the school during that time.

On Tuesday, July 26 the sheriff’s department will do an active shooter training at Maple Valley Public School from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. People can also expect to see more law enforcement surrounding the school at that time.

