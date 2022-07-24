West Fargo girl gets her Make-A-Wish granted

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A special 10-year-old, West Fargo girl had her Make-A-Wish revealed today at the “SpongeBob Musical” in Moorhead.

“My grandma, my mom, my dad, my two brothers, and my brother’s friend,” says 10-year-old Kate Lehr.

She thought it would be a normal Saturday spent with her family.

“Kate is an amazing little girl. She’s full of life. She’s enthusiastic. She’s great to be around, and she rules the show. She’s just full of life. It’s fun to be around her,” says wish granter Kevin Register.

What she didn’t know is that her wish was about to come true.

“We’re granting your wish to go see a broadway play in New York City,” Register announced to Kate’s family and crowd.

Kate’s days have been filled with appointments, doctors’ office visits, and treatments, after being diagnosed with cancer, which her family says takes a toll. But her wish, which is being made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, has put a smile on her face.

“She did her homework before we got there to talk about her Make-A-Wish. She lights up a room. She’s very sparkly,” says wish granter Kristy Mehus.

Now, she gets the chance to encompass her love of musicals and travel.

“I’ve been in plays before. I like the singing and dancing in them,” says Kate.

Kate and her family will leave for their big trip in two weeks.

