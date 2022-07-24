UPDATE: Missing Jamestown girl found

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 07/23) Jamestown Police say the girl was found and has returned home.

(ORIGINAL POST)

Jamestown Police are looking for Miah Torres, who they say was reported missing after leaving her home Friday and not returning.

Miah is about 5 feet and weighs 85 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white crop top and jeans.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Jamestown PD at 701-252-1000.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.