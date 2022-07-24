Contests
Christmas on the Danube
UPDATE: Missing Jamestown girl found

Miah Torres
Miah Torres(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 07/23) Jamestown Police say the girl was found and has returned home.

(ORIGINAL POST)

Jamestown Police are looking for Miah Torres, who they say was reported missing after leaving her home Friday and not returning.

Miah is about 5 feet and weighs 85 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white crop top and jeans.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Jamestown PD at 701-252-1000.

