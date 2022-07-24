Contests
Christmas on the Danube
No injuries after mobile home fire

(Source: WIFR)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EMERADO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Emerado Fire Department say they were called just before 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a structure fire In the 400 block of E Emery Avenue.

When they arrived, a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

The neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities say the mobile home was not occupied at the time.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the investigation is still ongoing.

