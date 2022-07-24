Man pulls gun and grabs woman at restaurant in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Traill County Sheriff’s Office says a man pulled a gun and grabbed a woman working after hours at a restaurant in Hillsboro.

Authorities say around 7:15 a.m. Sunday someone called reporting a man with a gun was at the Subway restaurant, which was closed for the day.

It was later discovered that the woman, a subway employee, was cleaning the windows when an older man approached her.

They say the man pulled a gun from under his jacket before grabbing the woman by the arm. and started to walk her towards his pickup truck parked nearby.

The woman was able to get away from the man and ran to a nearby business to call 911.

A suspect has been identified.

The Traill County Sheriff’s Office has yet to identify him by name, but says he has been under a doctor’s care.

His mental health is now being evaluated by a hospital in Fargo.

The case is being referred to the Traill County State’s Attorney to determine any possible charges.

