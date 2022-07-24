Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Jamestown Police needs assistance finding missing girl

Miah Torres
Miah Torres(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown Police are looking for Miah Torres, who they say was reported missing after leaving her home Friday and not returning.

Miah is about 5 feet and weighs 85 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white crop top and jeans.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Jamestown PD at 701-252-1000.

