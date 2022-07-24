Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Fire breaks out at American Legion facility in Rolla

Fire at American Legion facility in Rolla
Fire at American Legion facility in Rolla(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROLLA, N.D. (KMOT) – Various departments have spent much of Sunday afternoon battling a fire at the American Legion location in Rolla, according to multiple sources on scene.

A viewer told Your News Leader crews arrived on scene around 2:15 p.m. in the 300 block of 1st Street NE in Rolla.

In videos shared with us from a viewer, heavy flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building earlier Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews from Rolla, St. John, Belcourt, Rolette, and Dunseith have all responded, and they may be receiving mutual aid from other departments.

The cause of the fire is unclear, as well as if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

