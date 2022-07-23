SATURDAY AM STORMS - THEN MORE LATER EAST

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Morning storms will be likely as we begin our weekend on Saturday. A few may be strong to severe as they push east into central Minnesota by mid-morning. Then expect a break in any thunder through the early afternoon. Minnesota will have the best chance of afternoon thunderstorms, but those should quickly exit east. Expect temperatures to only warm into the 70s and 80s. Most of Saturday evening will be pleasant. We’re a bit cooler yet and not quite as humid Sunday, with mainly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected for Monday, with temperatures staying near average, as highs are expected to move into the low-80s south. A few storms on Monday can’t be ruled out, mainly late. A passing cool front on Tuesday looks to cool us slightly into the 70s and 80s along with the chance of some showers or storms.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures look to be slightly below average for this time of year, with afternoon temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s after starting in the 50s and 60s Wednesday morning. A few showers are possible Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies are again expected Thursday, with highs warming into the 70s for most after widespread 50s in the morning. Some PM showers or storms are possible on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected as we end the business week and business month on Friday. Temperatures start out in the 50s for most in the morning, before warming into the 70s and 80s Friday afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or storms. Low: 65. High: 81.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Low: 59. High 77.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers or storms late. Low: 55. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers or thundershowers. Low: 64. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few isolated showers, mainly in the PM hours. Low: 60. High: 79.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few PM showers or storms. Low: 56. High: 77.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 57. High: 79.

