Much Cooler Sunday with NW Breeze

SUNDAY: We’re a bit cooler yet and not quite as humid Sunday, with a few clouds and temperatures warming into the 70s and low 80s. As the low pressure system continues to slide east, there may be spotty light rain showers but most stay dry. The breeze picks up in the afternoon and could gust into the 20-30 mph range out of the northwest.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected for Monday, with temperatures staying near average as highs are expected to move into the low-80s south with a southerly breeze. A few showers or possible rumbles on Monday can’t be ruled out, mainly late. A passing cool front on Tuesday looks to cool us slightly into the 70s and 80s along with the chance of some showers or storms. The front also brings continued breezy conditions shifting northwesterly.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures look to be slightly below average for this time of year, with afternoon highs warming into the 70s and 80s after starting in the 50s and 60s Wednesday morning. A few showers are possible Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies. Expect Wednesday to be the windiest day of the week with gusts 30+ mph from the northwest. Partly cloudy skies are again expected Thursday, with highs warming into the 70s for most after widespread 50s in the morning. Breezy conditions continue.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected as we end the week. Temperatures start out in the 50s for most in the morning, before we head into another seasonally cool afternoon with 70s and low 80s Friday afternoon.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Seasonally cool with NW breeze. Low: 57. High 75.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers or thunder late. South breeze. Low: 55. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers or thundershowers. Breezy NW wind. Low: 64. High: 78.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few isolated showers, mainly in the PM hours. Gusty NW winds. Low: 60. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Breezy. Low: 56. High: 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 55. High: 79.

SATURDAY: Warmer with increasing clouds. Chance of storms late. Low: 59. High: 86.

