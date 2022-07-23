Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Man dies in ATV crash in Eddy County

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 60-year-old man died following an ATV crash in Eddy County near Sheyenne, which is about a half hour south of Devils Lake.

Law enforcement says the crash happened just before 2:30 this morning.

The man was riding his ATV along 2nd street north near riverside avenue when he hit a parked commercial vehicle.

The driver was ejected and he died at a local hospital in Carrington.

The crash is still under investigation.

