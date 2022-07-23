Fargo voters may soon be able to decide to add two more seats to the City Commission

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday, Fargo city commissioners will hear a proposal to add even more members to the City Commission. It’s an idea by current city commissioner John Strand.

He says this is a conversation that should be had by the commission.

“It doesn’t mean I know where it will go. It doesn’t mean I’ll know what the people want or my peers at the commission, but it’s a good conversation to have. All the pros and cons, we get to vet that now,” says Strand.

It’s been a longtime coming. After the 2016 election, there was a task force that looked at election issues and the people were able to pass a measure which came to be approval voting.

“Another recommendation then was to increase the size of the commission. They were pretty strongly in favor of increasing the commission size with more voices, but that never got through our commission to be put on the ballot either,” says Strand.

Come Monday, Strand hopes to bring this idea to the commission to consider letting voters decide if they want a bigger contingency. There would be several different opportunities for an election of the proposed new commissioners.

“It’s easy to say we don’t have enough information. It’s easy to say what about wards and districts to complicate the issue with other ideas. What about councils versus commission. These things just muddle our minds a little bit. This is a simple decision to think about. Do we want seven versus five,” says Strand.

And that could soon be up to the community to decide.

“This isn’t about me. This is about the people. Do the people want more influence at the table. If they do, I’m all for it. If they say they don’t, I’m on board. It’s up to them,” says Strand.

In last month’s North Dakota primary election, a record number of people ran for Fargo City Commission-- with 15 people vying for just two open seats.

