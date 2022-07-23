Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Cavalier County residents without power following overnight storm

POWER OUTAGE
POWER OUTAGE(KBTX)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVALIER CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cavalier County Sheriff’s Office says most of the county is without power for an undetermined amount of time.

Cavalier Rural Electric Cooperative posted on social media Friday night stating one of their substations was experiencing an outage due to a lightning storm.

They say they are working with MinnKota power to restore power.

It’s unclear exactly how many people in the county are experiencing outages.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Needle on the ground in Fargo.
VNL Whistleblower: ‘It’s a pretty nice neighborhood, or it was’: Fargo woman concerned about drug activity behind her home
Missing man found dead in Brainerd
Bull in Park Rapids
Bull in a china shop: Bull goes on shopping spree downtown Park Rapids
Drug seizure
Traffic stop near Bismarck uncovers drugs worth $840K
65-year-old man found dead in Polk County

Latest News

Kid Rock
Kid Rock cancels State Fair performance at last minute, fair to refund tickets
bees july 22
10:00PM News July 22 - Part 2
forecast july 22
10:00PM Weather July 22
city hall july 22
10:00PM News July 22 - Part 1