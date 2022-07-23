Cavalier County residents without power following overnight storm

CAVALIER CO., N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cavalier County Sheriff’s Office says most of the county is without power for an undetermined amount of time.

Cavalier Rural Electric Cooperative posted on social media Friday night stating one of their substations was experiencing an outage due to a lightning storm.

They say they are working with MinnKota power to restore power.

It’s unclear exactly how many people in the county are experiencing outages.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.