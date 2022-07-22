Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Xcel Energy seeks input on $500 million power line in MN

Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy(Xcel Energy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years.

The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south. The $500 million line would connect several new renewable energy projects.

“The purpose of this line is to unlock renewable energy from a very renewable rich jurisdiction — wind and solar both,” said Michael Lamb, Xcel’s senior vice president for transmission.

If the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves the project, Lamb estimates it would be completed by 2027 to 2028. The regulatory, engineering and construction process for a large new power line is a long one.

This week, Xcel started contacting landowners, local governments, environmental groups and others impacted by the power line to get their input before determining the line’s final route.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter investigated for alleged assault- July 20
Fargo firefighter investigated for allegedly physically assaulting child
crews rushed to a fire in the 700 block of 23rd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Woman jumps from 2nd floor during apartment fire
Bull in Park Rapids
Bull in a china shop: Bull goes on shopping spree downtown Park Rapids
Needle on the ground in Fargo.
VNL Whistleblower: ‘It’s a pretty nice neighborhood, or it was’: Fargo woman concerned about drug activity behind her home
Eric O'Meara
“It’s a miracle.”: Girlfriend says motorcyclist hit by erratic driver on I-29 to make a full recovery

Latest News

FPD’s Adam O’Brien personnel file shows minor issues and praise
COVID graphic
Final day to apply for MN Hero Pay
Valley Today 7-22-22
Valley Today Fast Track: July 22, 2022
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Authorities investigate tractor, shed fire near Sebeka