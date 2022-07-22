The wait is over! The Moorhead underpass is finally open

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead underpass is finally opening after nearly four years since the the project started. According to some small business owners in the area, this will have a major impact on them.

“It’s been a long five construction seasons waiting for it to happen. So for it to finally happen it’s extremely exciting,” said Jessica Malvin, the co-owner of Tastee Freez in Moorhead. “Having them know that I can take Main and actual get to them, that’s going to be huge.”

Malvin is just one of many people in the Fargo-Moorhead area that are excited to see the roadways finally open up by the underpass. Especially since customers won’t have a hard time getting to them. The project started in 2018 and has seen setback after setback, which has impacted businesses over the years. Not only is it going to ease the flow of traffic, but 19th St. S. won’t be busy with vehicles as much anymore. The owner of Dust Busters, Joanne Doran, is looking forward to that.

“I’m done with my building shaking and stuff, I won’t have to deal with that anymore and there’s been excessive traffic going in front of this street now because all of this has been shutdown.” said Doran.

According to Malvin, who has been with Tastee Freez in Moorhead for over 21 seasons, said the intersection that was there before used to be a problem. Stating she would see accidents there on a regular basis.

“We saw so many different accidents, so to have something done and completed. The whole time I’ve been here they’ve talked about doing this project, so to finally see it happen and to be able to witness all of it is very exciting.” said Malvin.

Some are just excited to finally drive those roadways and the impacts it will have on local businesses.

“I think the businesses will be really booming now and traffic won’t be backed up as much and it’s going to be more access to businesses,” said Kyla Walker. “I am so pumped about this. It’s been a long time coming.”

The City of Moorhead said 21st St. will remain closed while they continue to work on it.

