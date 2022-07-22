Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

The wait is over! The Moorhead underpass is finally open

The Moorhead underpass is finally open.
The Moorhead underpass is finally open.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead underpass is finally opening after nearly four years since the the project started. According to some small business owners in the area, this will have a major impact on them.

“It’s been a long five construction seasons waiting for it to happen. So for it to finally happen it’s extremely exciting,” said Jessica Malvin, the co-owner of Tastee Freez in Moorhead. “Having them know that I can take Main and actual get to them, that’s going to be huge.”

Malvin is just one of many people in the Fargo-Moorhead area that are excited to see the roadways finally open up by the underpass. Especially since customers won’t have a hard time getting to them. The project started in 2018 and has seen setback after setback, which has impacted businesses over the years. Not only is it going to ease the flow of traffic, but 19th St. S. won’t be busy with vehicles as much anymore. The owner of Dust Busters, Joanne Doran, is looking forward to that.

“I’m done with my building shaking and stuff, I won’t have to deal with that anymore and there’s been excessive traffic going in front of this street now because all of this has been shutdown.” said Doran.

According to Malvin, who has been with Tastee Freez in Moorhead for over 21 seasons, said the intersection that was there before used to be a problem. Stating she would see accidents there on a regular basis.

“We saw so many different accidents, so to have something done and completed. The whole time I’ve been here they’ve talked about doing this project, so to finally see it happen and to be able to witness all of it is very exciting.” said Malvin.

Some are just excited to finally drive those roadways and the impacts it will have on local businesses.

“I think the businesses will be really booming now and traffic won’t be backed up as much and it’s going to be more access to businesses,” said Kyla Walker. “I am so pumped about this. It’s been a long time coming.”

The City of Moorhead said 21st St. will remain closed while they continue to work on it.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter investigated for alleged assault- July 20
Fargo firefighter investigated for allegedly physically assaulting child
crews rushed to a fire in the 700 block of 23rd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Woman jumps from 2nd floor during apartment fire
Bull in Park Rapids
Bull in a china shop: Bull goes on shopping spree downtown Park Rapids
Needle on the ground in Fargo.
VNL Whistleblower: ‘It’s a pretty nice neighborhood, or it was’: Fargo woman concerned about drug activity behind her home
Drug seizure
Traffic stop near Bismarck uncovers drugs worth $840K

Latest News

Chad Isaak prosecutor placed on administrative leave
U.K. Businesses consider 4 day work week.
4:00PM news July 22 - part 2
Vehicle crashes into Moorhead Dairy Queen.
4:00PM news July 22 - part 1
Ag aircraft makes emergency landing in East Grand Forks field