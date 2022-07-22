Swimmers itch is still a concern this summer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, the city of Detroit Lakes announced they treated the lake with copper sulfate to kill any parasites causing swimmers itch.

However, if you still manage to get itchy after a swim, Steven Roseno, M.D. with Sanford Health said to watch out for these symptoms.

“The most common thing you’re going to have is a rash, kind of pimple like or blister like, it will develop on any exposed areas that you were swimming in, you’ll be really itchy, that’s probably the number one thing people are going to complain about is the itchiness,” said Roseno.

He said the hospital doesn’t typically see many cases of people coming in to get swimmers itch treated because it is easy to treat on your own at home.

“Most common things that people try to use is topical medications like hydrocortisone, the Benadryl creams. You can use antihistamines so like your Claritin’s, your Allegra’s, your Zyrtec’s, your Benadryl’s and things like that,” said Roseno.

He advises if your rash starts to spread or the bumps become pustular, you should seek a doctors opinion.

He said to avoid getting swimmers itch, you shouldn’t swim in shallow water, and you should wear waterproof sunscreen and wash off after swimming.

