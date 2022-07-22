Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Prosecutors won’t file charges in 6-year-old’s death

(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Prosecutors have decided not to file any charges in connection with a 6-year-old California girl’s death before the start of Mandan’s July 4th parade.

Mabel Askay of Ventura was in Mandan visiting relatives and was riding on the DK Orthodontics float on the way to the parade staging area about 9 a.m. that morning. She somehow fell off the float and was hit by a tire. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Mandan Police Department says that investigators haven’t been able to determine why the girl fell, describing her death as “just a pure accident.” Haug said the float was moving at less than 10 mph and the driver did nothing to cause the girl’s fall.

A GoFundMe account set up for the girl’s family has raised nearly $93,000. The family published a notice in the Tribune thanking the Bismarck-Mandan community for its financial support as well as its “prayers and hugs.”

“You held us up while our world crumbled,” the notice read.

