Missing man found dead in Brainerd

BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway on a body found in Brainerd, MN.

The Brainerd Police Department says it took a report of a missing man on July 18. Authorities at that time asked the public to review security camera footage for John Ciminski.

A few days later on July 21, police took a report from someone who said they saw Ciminski walking in the area between Bluff Ave. and the Mississippi River.

Authorities then found Ciminski’s body in that area.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.