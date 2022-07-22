Millions coming to Minnesota to help Northland families struggling to feed kids

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - More Minnesota kids now won’t have to worry as much about where their next meal will come from.

“Minnesota is one of 27 states that was recently approved to issue Summer pandemic EBT benefits,” Brown said.

The Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits transfer will be given to eligible kids and their families later this month or in early August.

Tikki Brown with the Minnesota Department of Human Services said this money is given to families who are already qualify for free and reduced lunch or SNAP benefits.

“We expect to provide 435 dollars per eligible child starting just at the end of this month,” she said.

The program was just announced in hopes to help families that are struggling to make ends meet because of inflation and the rising cost of goods.

Katy Lofquist with the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota said the non-profit has boosted their summer food programs for kids.

“This year, we’ve expanded, midsummer, to Cook, we’re at Cook Public Library,” Lofquist said.

Meet Up and Chow Down is a program put on by United Way that feeds any Iron Range kid under 18 a free lunch throughout the summer.

They are now in nine different locations, all over the Northland.

“In the past six years, we’ve served thousands of free summer lunches to children,” she said.

United Way of Northeast Minnesota travels weekly from Chisholm, to Hibbing, to Cook to make sure kids don’t go hungry.

“Fighting against childhood hunger and making sure that kids in the community don’t go hungry,” Lofquist said, “is something that people can unite behind and are uniting behind and we’re really grateful for that.”

Most eligible families do not need to apply for the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or Summer P-EBT, and will receive the benefits automatically.

If you would like more information on how you can visit United Way’s Meet Up and Chow Down program, you can find that here.

