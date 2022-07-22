FPD’s Adam O’Brien personnel file shows minor issues and praise

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We have obtained the personnel file for Fargo PD’s Adam O’Brien, the officer that was involved in the shooting that took place on July 8. His record only shows minor issues over the years in the Fargo-Moorhead area. However, majority of the file showed praise for O’Brien’s work.

Here are some of the minor issue points:

- November 30, 2018: O’Brien had driven his police vehicle onto a restricted runway at Hector International Airport during a response to a plane crash. Even though he was led on by airport employee’s, the rules stated that law enforcement had to wait for the National Guard to escort them onto the runway. He was reminded that it could have ended up getting charged with a felony.

- November 30, 2018: While assisting during a fatal crash investigation, it was noted that O’Brien lost his temper after a mistake was made by a fellow officer. While the mistake jeopardized the investigation, the file said that O’Brien did this in front of multiple news cameras, and that he needs to try and be the calm voice of reason.

- February 14, 2017: O’Brien had struck a concrete pillar with his police vehicle while responding to a call in the parking lot of Fargo North High School. The car had severe damage and had to be towed away. The file noted this was his third time involved in an accident while on-duty (one in 2011 and one in 2012).

