Final day to apply for MN Hero Pay

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The minutes are ticking down for the deadline to apply for Minnesota Hero Pay.

The deadline to apply for the COVID worker bonus is 5 p.m. on Friday, July 22.

Select people who worked in the state of Minnesota during a certain time during the height of the pandemic, in certain professions, can qualify for extra money from the State. Initial estimates show each applicant will get $750, but it could be more depending on how many people apply.

For a full list on how applies or how to apply, find more information here.

Reminder, if you live in Minnesota but worked in North Dakota, you do not qualify for the extra cash.

