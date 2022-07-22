Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

‘Closed for business’: Sheriff’s office places yard sign at home after drug bust

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on...
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on Monday that reads, “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Alan Norman.”(Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Gray News) – Authorities in North Carolina are opting for a very blatant way of letting customers know that drug houses have been busted.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on Monday that reads, “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Alan Norman.”

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “Customers are no longer welcome!”

Officials did not provide further details about any arrests in the case.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about other drug houses in the area to contact them at 704-484-4831.

Kings Mountain is located about 33 miles west of Charlotte.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter investigated for alleged assault- July 20
Fargo firefighter investigated for allegedly physically assaulting child
crews rushed to a fire in the 700 block of 23rd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Woman jumps from 2nd floor during apartment fire
Bull in Park Rapids
Bull in a china shop: Bull goes on shopping spree downtown Park Rapids
Needle on the ground in Fargo.
VNL Whistleblower: ‘It’s a pretty nice neighborhood, or it was’: Fargo woman concerned about drug activity behind her home
Drug seizure
Traffic stop near Bismarck uncovers drugs worth $840K

Latest News

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying 1/6 subpoena
Ag aircraft makes emergency landing in East Grand Forks field
Tina Peters, as a candidate for Colorado secretary of state, recites the Pledge of Allegiance...
Election-denying Colorado county clerk surrenders to authorities
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone.
Raspy-voiced Biden feels ‘better than I sound’ in appearance after COVID diagnosis
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say