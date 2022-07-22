Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Chad Isaak prosecutor placed on administrative leave

(kfyr)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A high-profile Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney has been placed on administrative leave.

Gabrielle Goter, who served as the lead prosecutor in the trial of Chad Isaak last summer, was placed on paid leave last month after an employee filed a complaint on June 7th.

Morton County Human Resources Director Wendy Bent said in a statement,

“Morton County is committed to ensuring a positive and proactive culture for our Team Members as well as our constituents.  Our goal is to create a healthy internal environment in order to provide strong and supportive services to our community.”

Bent went on to say that Ms. Goter’s administrative leave is not considered disciplinary in nature. Goter is challenging current State’s Attorney Allen Koppy in the November election for the State’s Attorney position.

