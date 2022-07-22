Authorities investigate tractor, shed fire near Sebeka

NEAR SEBEKA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are trying to figure out how a tractor started on fire, damaging a planter and a pole shed.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Department says it happened on Tuesday, July 19 just northwest of Sebeka, MN.

The owner, Steve Skaro, called firefighters to say his tractor was on fire along with a pole shed nearby and a planter.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames quickly, but not before significant damage was done.

No one was hurt in the fire.

