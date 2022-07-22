Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Ag aircraft makes emergency landing in East Grand Forks field

(MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An agricultural aircraft is destroyed after making an emergency landing in a field in rural East Grand Forks. It happened just after 6 PM Thursday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. They say the pilot of the aircraft was not hurt, and there were no other occupants of the aircraft. The aircraft sustained disabling damage and was removed from the field without incident. The FAA was notified of the incident.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter investigated for alleged assault- July 20
Fargo firefighter investigated for allegedly physically assaulting child
crews rushed to a fire in the 700 block of 23rd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Woman jumps from 2nd floor during apartment fire
Bull in Park Rapids
Bull in a china shop: Bull goes on shopping spree downtown Park Rapids
Needle on the ground in Fargo.
VNL Whistleblower: ‘It’s a pretty nice neighborhood, or it was’: Fargo woman concerned about drug activity behind her home
Drug seizure
Traffic stop near Bismarck uncovers drugs worth $840K

Latest News

65-year-old man found dead in Polk County
Noon News July 22 - Part 2
Noon News July 22 - Part 2
Noon News July 22 - Part 1
Noon News July 22 - Part 1
Mr. Food – Summer's Best Peach Butter- July 22
Mr. Food – Summer's Best Peach Butter- July 22