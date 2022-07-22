Ag aircraft makes emergency landing in East Grand Forks field

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An agricultural aircraft is destroyed after making an emergency landing in a field in rural East Grand Forks. It happened just after 6 PM Thursday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. They say the pilot of the aircraft was not hurt, and there were no other occupants of the aircraft. The aircraft sustained disabling damage and was removed from the field without incident. The FAA was notified of the incident.

