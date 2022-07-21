VNL Whistleblower: ‘It’s a pretty nice neighborhood, or it was’: Fargo woman concerned about drug activity behind her home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman contacted our whistleblower hotline to bring awareness to alleged drug activity behind her home off of 10th Ave. S. Judy Meyer said she has seen drug deals happen at the 13th Ave. S. Whale of a Wash car wash and has found needles on the ground.

“It’s a pretty nice neighborhood, or it was,” said Meyer. “It’s just getting to the point where I don’t even want to walk my dog at night alone because who knows what’s happening.”

Meyer also said she has contacted the Fargo Police Dept. numerous times about this alleged activity. She feels as though nothing is being done about it. In the past year, Meyer said she had found at least five to six needles on the ground and is concerned about the safety of nearby children. Especially for the younger kids playing in the grass and if they pick up a needle.

“There’s two and three-year-olds,” said Meyer. “I mean they run up and down the sidewalk, who’s to say they won’t pick it up. First they do is put it in their mouth. We all know that a small amount of fentanyl can kill you. A full-blown adult, what’s it going to do to a child.

Toby Peterson, the owner of Whale of a Wash, said the drug issues has been worrisome for him and his staff. However, he pointed out that it was worse prior to the pandemic. Noting that he finds at least three to four needles at his car washes in a given week, which is 50% less than before 2020. Peterson added that if they see something suspicious, they contact FPD.

“We notice anything we call the cops. We have cameras at all of the locations and always turnover whatever video we have, again just to help curb the problem as much as possible.” said Peterson.

