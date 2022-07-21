Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

US Postal Service to make 40% of its delivery trucks electric

The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.
The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.(David Guo / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States Postal Service will worry less about gas prices next year.

On Wednesday, the Postal Service announced it is increasing its order of electric mail trucks.

Officials with the agency said at least 40% of its new fleet would be electric, an increase from the 10% it originally planned.

The small percentage drew backlash from the White House and others hoping to steer the post office toward zero-emission vehicles.

The Postal Service said it plans to buy 33,800 electric delivery vehicles, adding to its total of 84,500 new vehicles.

These new vehicles could be seen on mail delivery routes as soon as late 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper and suspect identified in officer-involved shooting
Authorities identify suspect, trooper in officer-involved shooting
Daniel Crawford (55) Sarah Wolff (30). Picture quality is the best VNL could obtain.
Pair arrested following drug bust in central MN
Eric O'Meara
“It’s a miracle.”: Girlfriend says motorcyclist hit by erratic driver on I-29 to make a full recovery
Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which...
City of Morris disbanding police department
Crime scene
UPDATE: Man in custody after being shot by NDHP trooper

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Drug seizure
Traffic stop near Bismarck uncovers drugs worth $840K
A couple in South Carolina says they are raising awareness about poisonous mushrooms found in...
Couple says 6-month-old dog died after finding poisonous mushrooms in yard