Updated reimbursement prices for April 2022 cattle deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Good news for ranchers arrived from Washington, DC on Wednesday. The US Department of Agriculture’s Farm Security Agency has revised the payment rate for young calves that were lost in April’s blizzards.

The April blizzard that roared through North Dakota this spring brought more destruction that just heavy snowfall. Ranchers lost thousands of dollars due to cattle deaths.

“I think it is going to go down in the records books as probably one of the worst storms in the spring, it obviously happened at one of the worst times for a cow, calf producer in the mid of calving,” North Dakota Stockmen’s Association president Jeff Schafer said.

The Livestock Indemnity Program, or LIP, determined that the reimbursement rate previously established did not reflect current prices. The previous amount a rancher could receive for a young beef calf was $175, which has now increased to $474.38.

“The compensation of that LIP program was meager at best,” Schafer said.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association played a significant role in the payment change. They contacted sale barns and looked at BisMan ads to determine a more realistic sale price.

“We got a closer reflection of the value of these calves that died through that storm event or storm events through the spring,” Schafer said.

The application deadline to submit losses is in March of 2023.

To fill an application, go to a local Farm Security Agency office.

