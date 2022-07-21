Traffic stop near Bismarck uncovers drugs worth $840K

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just before 3 pm Tuesday, a state trooper made a routine traffic stop on I-94 approximately 13 miles east of Bismarck. The vehicle was a 2020 Hyndai Kona rental car. During the traffic stop, the trooper developed probable cause to believe there were illegal drugs in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 6 lbs of methamphetamine and 8,000 counterfeit M-30 oxycodone pills containing fentanyl concealed inside the spare tire. 2 Glock pistols were located inside the engine compartment.

40-year-old Jeremy Standon and 36-year-old Jaron Stone both of Spokane, WA along with 44-year-old Chad Anderson of Liberty Lake, WA were arrested and charged federally with the following charges:

1. Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.

2. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (500 grams or more).

3. Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl (400 grams or more).

4. Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crime.

5. Aiding and Abetting.

In addition, Chad Anderson was a federal fugitive from justice. The NDHP was assisted by the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force (MANTF). The estimated street value of the drugs is $840,000.

