New State Fair attraction stands 20 feet tall from Virginia, MN

ST. PAUL, MN-- State Fair officials announced new attractions and exhibits that will be on display at the Great Minnesota Get Together.

One stand-out comes all the way from Virginia Minnesota.

The World’s Largest floating loon!

The 20-foot loon has called Virginia home for over 40 years and is making a special trip to the fair to bring awareness to protecting the state bird.

Visitors will learn about keeping lakes and shorelines natural as well as go home with lead free tackle and a loon temporary tattoo.

