Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

New State Fair attraction stands 20 feet tall from Virginia, MN

State Fair officials announced new attractions and exhibits that will be on display at the...
State Fair officials announced new attractions and exhibits that will be on display at the Great Minnesota Get Together.(MN State Fair)
By Molly Wasche
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN-- State Fair officials announced new attractions and exhibits that will be on display at the Great Minnesota Get Together.

One stand-out comes all the way from Virginia Minnesota.

The World’s Largest floating loon!

The 20-foot loon has called Virginia home for over 40 years and is making a special trip to the fair to bring awareness to protecting the state bird.

Visitors will learn about keeping lakes and shorelines natural as well as go home with lead free tackle and a loon temporary tattoo.

For the full list of state Fair attractions, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper and suspect identified in officer-involved shooting
Authorities identify suspect, trooper in officer-involved shooting
Eric O'Meara
“It’s a miracle.”: Girlfriend says motorcyclist hit by erratic driver on I-29 to make a full recovery
Daniel Crawford (55) Sarah Wolff (30). Picture quality is the best VNL could obtain.
Pair arrested following drug bust in central MN
Maichael Yousa, 28
UPDATE: Charges filed for man who struck motorcycle, shot at NDHP trooper
Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which...
City of Morris disbanding police department

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Updated reimbursement prices for April 2022 cattle deaths
6:00PM News- Find Steve Longie
Longie
Belcourt man still missing two years later, son desperate for answers
6:00PM News July 21 - Part 3
6:00PM News July 21 - Part 3