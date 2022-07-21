MSUM Planetarium celebrates 50 year anniversary

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State University of Moorhead is kicking off their 100 day celebration leading up to their 50 year anniversary.

The first celebration will be a viewing of the James Webb Space Telescope pictures that made history. The telescope took more than 28 years to create and use. It captured higher quality images of deep space than any other tool.

There will also be demonstrations, activities, and a live dj.

The event kicks off July 21 at 6pm to 8pm.

