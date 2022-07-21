Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

MSUM Planetarium celebrates 50 year anniversary

Planetarium
Planetarium(KVLY)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State University of Moorhead is kicking off their 100 day celebration leading up to their 50 year anniversary.

The first celebration will be a viewing of the James Webb Space Telescope pictures that made history. The telescope took more than 28 years to create and use. It captured higher quality images of deep space than any other tool.

There will also be demonstrations, activities, and a live dj.

The event kicks off July 21 at 6pm to 8pm.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper and suspect identified in officer-involved shooting
Authorities identify suspect, trooper in officer-involved shooting
Daniel Crawford (55) Sarah Wolff (30). Picture quality is the best VNL could obtain.
Pair arrested following drug bust in central MN
Eric O'Meara
“It’s a miracle.”: Girlfriend says motorcyclist hit by erratic driver on I-29 to make a full recovery
Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which...
City of Morris disbanding police department
Crime scene
UPDATE: Man in custody after being shot by NDHP trooper

Latest News

crews rushed to a fire in the 700 block of 23rd St. S. Fargo.
Crews working south Fargo fire
Valley Today 7-21-22
Valley Today Fast Track: July 21, 2022
Firefighter investigated for alleged assault- July 20
Fargo firefighter investigated for allegedly physically assaulting child
gf july 20
10:00PM News July 20 - Part 3