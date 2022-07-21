Contests
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Licenses still available for North Dakota’s deer gun season

Deer photo in North Dakota
Deer photo in North Dakota(ND Game and Fish)
By Kellin Harmon
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Game and Fish announced that there are over 3,500 licenses still available for the state’s 2022 deer gun season.

They say they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting on July 27 at 8 A.M.

Residents and nonresidents who haven’t already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply online here.

On August 17 at 8 A.M. hunters will be able to purchase additional licenses and any remaining licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, such as the deer archery season.

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase.

Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit in which the license is assigned.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper and suspect identified in officer-involved shooting
Authorities identify suspect, trooper in officer-involved shooting
Daniel Crawford (55) Sarah Wolff (30). Picture quality is the best VNL could obtain.
Pair arrested following drug bust in central MN
Eric O'Meara
“It’s a miracle.”: Girlfriend says motorcyclist hit by erratic driver on I-29 to make a full recovery
Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which...
City of Morris disbanding police department
Crime scene
UPDATE: Man in custody after being shot by NDHP trooper

Latest News

Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
crews rushed to a fire in the 700 block of 23rd St. S. Fargo.
UPDATE: Woman jumps from 2nd floor during apartment fire
Planetarium
MSUM Planetarium celebrates 50 year anniversary