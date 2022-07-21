Licenses still available for North Dakota’s deer gun season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Game and Fish announced that there are over 3,500 licenses still available for the state’s 2022 deer gun season.

They say they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting on July 27 at 8 A.M.

Residents and nonresidents who haven’t already received a lottery or landowner license are eligible to apply online here.

On August 17 at 8 A.M. hunters will be able to purchase additional licenses and any remaining licenses will be issued as a concurrent season license, such as the deer archery season.

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase.

Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit in which the license is assigned.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.