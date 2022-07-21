Hotter Today, then cooler weekend with some storm chances

TODAY: The heat returns! Southerly winds bringing the heat back into the region with most areas in the upper 80s to low 90s. A few strong to severe storms are possible late tonight and overnight with wind and hail a possibility in any storm through Saturday morning.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: There will be a weak cold front moving through the region which may bring continued chances for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. They may be on the strong to severe side at times, so keep an eye on the sky. Expect temperatures to only warm into the 70s and 80s. We’re a bit cooler yet and not quite as humid Sunday, with mainly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected for Monday, with temperatures staying near average, as highs are expected to move into the low-80s south. A few storms on Monday can’t be ruled out, mainly late. A passing cool front on Tuesday looks to cool us slightly into the 70s and 80s along with the chance of some showers or storms.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Temperatures look to be slightly below average for this time of year, with afternoon temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s after starting in the 50s and 60s Wednesday morning. A few showers are possible Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy skies are again expected Thursday, with highs warming into the 70s for most after widespread 50s in the morning.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Heat returns! Hot. Isolated storm possible, some could be strong with wind and hail. Low: 63. High: 89.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or storms. Low: 65. High: 81.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Low: 59. High 77.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers or storms late. Low: 58. High: 83.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers or thundershowers. Low: 64. High: 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a few isoalted showers. Low: 60. High: 79.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 56. High: 77.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.