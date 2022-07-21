Fargo firefighter investigated for allegedly physically assaulting child

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo firefighter is being investigated for potentially physically assaulting a 9-year-old boy.

However, the boy’s family says they’re outraged that more isn’t being done by police.

Noah Walker’s parents say he is like any other happy kid.

“He loves to skateboard. he used to skateboard all around the block,” said Cheyanne Graening, Noah’s mother.

Now they say his demeanor has changed.

“He is scared to take his skateboard out and ride it right now,” Cheyanne said.

They say everything changed after Noah said their neighbor, who is a Fargo firefighter, physically assaulted him

“He slapped me with like his open hand,” said Noah.

He says this all started when their dog relieved itself on the neighbor’s property.

Noah says the neighbor then shouted at him to clean it up.

“Honey was jumping on him because she was excited. he pushed her into me and I fell,” he said.

Noah’s family says after the incident he came home crying, and upset.

“He had a mark and red ear,” said Trevor Graening, Noah’s father.

The family says a doctor told them Noah also suffered a concussion.

“It was frustrating because we couldn’t do anything about it,” said Trevor. “He’s 9 years old. He shouldn’t be scared to be in his own backyard. He has a fear of firefighters. They should be held to a high standard than all of us.”

Noah’s parents say they contacted the police, but now believe the investigation is at a standstill because the firefighter simply denies ever hitting their son.

“I want the investigation to take place and not sweep it under the rug,” said Trevor.

Now all the family wants is for justice to be served.

“I would like to see him held accountable for what he did. I don’t know what that would look like,” said Trevor.

Fargo PD says this is still an open and ongoing investigation.

We reached out to the Fargo fire chief who declined to comment.

We have also yet to hear back from the firefighter alleged in the incident.

